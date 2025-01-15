Employers shun strict dress codes as culture shifts

Only a tiny proportion of employers still enforce ‘strict’ dress codes, according to research from Brightmine.

The company found that between 2018 and 2024, the proportion of organisations enforcing dress codes via their employee contracts fell from 30% to just 4.3%.

More than half (55.8%) now offer non-contractual guidelines on what to wear and 25.4% have informal expectations, up from 17.2%. Relaxed attire is now twice as common in professional roles, with such policies in place at 21.6% of employers, up from 12.1% in 2018.

The 80% drop in the use of formal dress codes indicated “deeper cultural changes” and a way to embed diversity, equity and inclusion, according to Bar Huberman, content manager for HR strategy and practice at Brightmine.

“Hybrid working, cultural shifts and the focus on individuality have transformed workplace norms,” she said.

“CEOs wearing hoodies on Zoom calls have normalised more casual dress standards. More importantly, relaxed dress codes support DE&I efforts by enabling employees to dress in ways that reflect their identity and meet their needs. This fosters inclusion and motivates individuals.”

Brightmine also found that 76% of employers now allow visible tattoos, while 73.8% permit piercings beyond the ears.

Being flexible about dress requirements at work can benefit neurodivergent employees, added Huberman, as they may experience issues with certain fabrics or tight clothing.

“For neurodivergent employees, dressing comfortably isn’t just a preference; it can directly impact focus and performance,” she said. “This simple adjustment signals an employer’s commitment to inclusion.”

Brightmine’s research follows a tribunal case last month where a teenager who was sacked after wearing trainers to work won almost £30,000 in compensation for victimisation.

It also found that managers, rather than HR departments, tend to set expectations around dress codes. Around a quarter of organisations said managers do this, up from 19% in 2018.

Huberman added: “HR leaders are bridging the gap between professional norms and self-expression. Clear but flexible policies empower managers and employees to navigate expectations without compromising their individuality.

“Self-expression through clothing is a powerful way for employees to feel seen and valued. Inclusive dress codes reflect an organisation’s commitment to equity, belonging and employee wellbeing.”

