XpertHR: Biggest increase in pay awards for a decade

calls from the governor of the Bank of England to reign in pay rises to stem inflation. Despite a buoyant quarter for pay awards, they still lag behind both consumer prices index and retail prices index measures of inflation, said Sheila Attwood, XpertHR pay and benefits editor. She explained: “The Bank of England now expects CPI inflation to peak at 7.25% in April 2022.Pay awards have seen their biggest increase in more than a decade, according to the latest analysis by XpertHR. It found that the median pay award for the three months to the end of January 2022 was 3%, up a whole percentage point from 2% in Q4 2021. The last time pay awards were this high was December 2008, when the headline award was 3.6%. Eight in 10 of the groups XpertHR analysed received a higher award in this quarter than in their previous pay round, despite