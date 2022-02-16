Latest NewsPay settlementsPay structures

XpertHR: Biggest increase in pay awards for a decade

by Personnel Today

Pay awards have seen their biggest increase in more than a decade, according to the latest analysis by XpertHR. It found that the median pay award for the three months to the end of January 2022 was 3%, up a whole percentage point from 2% in Q4 2021. The last time pay awards were this high was December 2008, when the headline award was 3.6%. Eight in 10 of the groups XpertHR analysed received a higher award in this quarter than in their previous pay round, despite calls from the governor of the Bank of England to reign in pay rises to stem inflation. Despite a buoyant quarter for pay awards, they still lag behind both consumer prices index and retail prices index measures of inflation, said Sheila Attwood, XpertHR pay and benefits editor. She explained: “The Bank of England now expects CPI inflation to peak at 7.25% in April 2022.

Pay trends

“This is higher than predicted in its November 2021 report, which means further increases in pay awards are almost a certainty. It is hoped that any pay increases will help ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis which is expected to worsen as the year progresses.” Based on analysis of 101 pay settlements between 1 November 2021 and 31 January 2022, XpertHR found that the range between the lower and upper quartile of pay awards had also increased, to 2.5%. The upper quartile (at or above which the top quarter of deals lies) rose to 4.1% from the 3% level seen in the previous rolling quarter. Around one in eight awards remained the same, and just 4% were lower. Only 6.9% of employees experienced a pay freeze – a dramatic change from the same period a year ago, when pay freezes accounted
