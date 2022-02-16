WalesUK regional diversiityEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsPay & benefits

Care leavers in Wales to take part in basic income pilot

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Many members of the Welsh Assembly are in favour of wider basic income trials
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Many members of the Welsh Assembly are in favour of wider basic income trials
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Young people leaving care in Wales will be offered the chance to participate in a basic income pilot scheme, receiving £1,600 a month for two years. The money will be given to all 18-year-olds leaving care, and those taking part will be able to work in paid jobs on top of their stipend. The Welsh government said the pilot would act as a “test for the stated benefits of basic income” – addressing poverty, unemployment and improving citizens’ health and financial wellbeing. The pilot will be open to care leavers who turn 18 over a 12 month period commencing in the next financial year. It will run for a minimum of three years, with participants receiving payments each month for a duration of 24 months from the month after their 18th birthday.

Universal basic income

Wales hopes to trial universal basic income  Could universal basic income ever take off in the UK?
All local authorities in Wales can take part, and the Welsh government estimates around 500 young people could benefit from the scheme. Welsh minister for social justice Jane Hutt said the plan was in line with her government’s “ambition to ensure the most vulnerable in our society are supported”. “We know we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis and we’re determined to continually look at how best to support individuals in Wales who live in poverty,” she said. “Care leavers have a right to be properly supported as they develop into independent young adults.” Hutt added that many young people leaving care face significant barriers in the transition to adulthood and finding a career. The pilot will deliver financial stability for “a generation of young people that need it most”. Last year, the Welsh government announced it hoped to trial a universal basic income scheme for all adults. Almost half of representatives in the Welsh parliament signed a pledge in favour of a scheme to provide each citizen with a guaranteed sum of money to
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Wales shorter week trial would create thousands of...

Wales: Employees to be fined £60 for not...

Wales toughens Covid measures and wants more homeworking

Wales hopes to trial universal basic income

Health and social care staff in Wales to...

No guarantee of extended furlough for devolved nations