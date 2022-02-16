Care leavers in Wales to take part in basic income pilot

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Young people leaving care in Wales will be offered the chance to participate in a basic income pilot scheme, receiving £1,600 a month for two years. The money will be given to all 18-year-olds leaving care, and those taking part will be able to work in paid jobs on top of their stipend. The Welsh government said the pilot would act as a “test for the stated benefits of basic income” – addressing poverty, unemployment and improving citizens’ health and financial wellbeing. The pilot will be open to care leavers who turn 18 over a 12 month period commencing in the next financial year. It will run for a minimum of three years, with participants receiving payments each month for a duration of 24 months from the month after their 18th birthday.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.