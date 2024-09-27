Role and value of OH intervention under the spotlight

Dame Carol Black, chair of the new government occupational health taskforce, is set to be at the heart of high-level panel discussion next month on whether it is individual interventions or institutional change that make the most difference when it comes to health and wellbeing.

The discussion will take place at the ‘MAD World Festival of Workplace Culture, Employee Health and Wellbeing’ on 17 October in London. The panellists include Dhavani Bishop, head of group colleague health & wellbeing at Tesco, CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese, Kristin Furber, people director of Channel 4, and Dr Clare Fernandes, chief medical officer at the BBC.

They will be joined by Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher, chief executive of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, and Christian van Stolk, executive vice president at RAND Europe.

The discussion will present each side of the debate and then attendees at the event voting for the winning argument.

The summit will also see discussion around whether it is peers or managers who create a culture of psychological safety and how employers can best meet the increasing need for personalised mental health support, among a range of other presentations.

Alongside this, there will be a panel discussion with Steve Iley, chief medical officer at Jaguar Land Rover, Nick Pahl, chief executive of SOM, and Dr Jo Yarker, professor in occupational psychology at Birkbeck University, on how employers can create informed and effective wellbeing strategies.

The event will be held at 133 Houndsditch in London. More details can be found at http://madworldsummit.com/ and employers interested in registering can use the code ‘MAD50’ for a 50% discount.