Mental Health Awareness Week: Half of workers with burnout struggle alone

More than half of workers struggling with burnout do so alone, with research for this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week suggesting fewer than 18% tell their line manager and just 7% raise it with HR.

The poll by HR and payroll company MHR found as many as 70% of employees had experienced symptoms of burnout in the last 12 months.

Yet, despite corporate rhetoric around mental health and wellbeing, nearly half of respondents (49%) identified lack of support from employers to be the leading cause of burnout.

Other contributors cited include lack of recognition (23%), conflicts at work (15%) and no career development (13%).

Gen Z (37%) and millennials (32%) were the two most likely age groups to be susceptible to burnout.

The survey has been published to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, which is taking place this week (13-19 May).

Anton Roe, chief executive of MHR, said of the study: “It is both surprising and extremely concerning to find that many employees don’t feel they have anyone at work to turn to if they are experiencing symptoms of burnout.

“Companies should act now to make sure that the right mental health support is available for all their employees, whether that’s through training mental health first aiders, making more mental health resources available to their employees, or more regularly checking in on their employees’ mental health.”

Separately, employers have been urged to prioritise employee wellbeing and access to mental health support.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Johanna Turner, head of product and proposition, group protection, at insurer Canada Life said: “The ongoing effects of the cost of living crisis and geopolitical unknowns are having a significant toll on the nation’s mental wellbeing. The headlines aren’t shying away from the fact that this is all impacting the mental health of our workforce, with long-term sick leave at a record high.

“This mental health awareness week, employers must prioritise the wellbeing of their employees and ensure they are all able to access mental health support. For some, that might be the opportunity for open dialogue with friends, family, colleagues or professionals. For others, it might be having access to mindfulness, breathwork and therapy services,” she added.

EAP provider Health Assured has also highlighted the links between exercise, physical health and mental health, one of the key themes for Mental Health Awareness Week.

It is urging employers to do more to help people find moments for movement and exercise in their daily routines.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet, chief executive at Health Assured, said: “As our lives get busier, we often have to make sacrifices and, for many, exercise is the first thing to go. With many people living more sedentary lives, confined to their desks for most of the day and working longer hours than ever before, it can be difficult to find time for much aside from work and family responsibilities.

“However, amid our busy schedules, we must make time to protect our mental wellbeing in any capacity. And movement doesn’t have to be a 10-mile run – it could be something as simple as getting up from your desk and walking to the shop, getting away from your desk every hour to make a brew, or walking the dog.

“A simple stroll has been proven to work wonders for overall wellbeing from reducing brain fog, improving sleep, and increasing happiness levels as well as self-esteem. Exercise does not have to be intense to be beneficial, every little bit really does count,” said Stern-Gillet.