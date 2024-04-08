Suicide rate rise in England “very concerning”, says charity

The suicide rate in England rose 6% last year compared with 2022, official figures have shown.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), for the final quarter of 2023, indicated deaths by suicide had their first substantial rise last year since 2018. The rate was 11.1 per 100,000 people, the highest figure since 1999, the ONS said.

In all, 5,579 suicides were registered in England in 2023. In response, the mental health charity Mind has called the figures “very concerning”.

Jen Walters, Mind executive director of social change, said: “Even one suicide is one too many. The causes of suicide are many, complex, and vary from one person to another.

“What we do know is we are still feeling the seismic effects from the pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to have a devastating impact on society. We must do much more to reverse this.”

The charity has called for a renewed suicide prevention strategy from government, and – with a general election due later this year – has also called for a commitment from all political parties to tackle the issue.

“This means investing in community mental health services that help prevent people from becoming unwell, removing longstanding inequalities, and putting in place measures so everyone with a mental health problem can get the help they need,” Walters said.

“This means urgent reform of the Mental Health Act and inpatient services for people experiencing crisis, including those who are self-harming, experiencing psychosis or suicidal thoughts.”

Last year, a group of researchers from the universities of Surrey, Keele and Birmingham published guidance to support NHS workers following a colleague’s death by suicide.

The Postvention Guidance includes a range of resources to aid the delivery of supportive and holistic postvention.