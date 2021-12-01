IR35 reforms have been ‘damaging’, survey finds

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The introduction of IR35 reforms this year had a “significant and damaging” effect on contractors and the firms that rely on them. A survey of 3,750 contractors by compliance platform IR35 Shield found that many organisations have imposed a blanket ban on contractors, moved work overseas, or culled a significant proportion of their contractor workforce. Almost half (47%) of the contractors polled said that firms they had worked with banned the use of contractors after the reforms were introduced in the private sector on 6 April 2021. Fifty-eight per cent claimed firms moved most or some of their work out of the UK, and 65% said firms lost at least half of their contractors. Half thought the new rules would have caused long term damage to organisations, and 35% said that some firms have cancelled projects as a result of the new protocols, which shift the responsibility for determining a contractor’s employment status for tax purposes onto organisations.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.