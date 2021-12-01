IR35TaxLatest NewsFreelance workers

IR35 reforms have been ‘damaging’, survey finds

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The introduction of IR35 reforms this year had a “significant and damaging” effect on contractors and the firms that rely on them. A survey of 3,750 contractors by compliance platform IR35 Shield found that many organisations have imposed a blanket ban on contractors, moved work overseas, or culled a significant proportion of their contractor workforce. Almost half (47%) of the contractors polled said that firms they had worked with banned the use of contractors after the reforms were introduced in the private sector on 6 April 2021. Fifty-eight per cent claimed firms moved most or some of their work out of the UK, and 65% said firms lost at least half of their contractors. Half thought the new rules would have caused long term damage to organisations, and 35% said that some firms have cancelled projects as a result of the new protocols, which shift the responsibility for determining a contractor’s employment status for tax purposes onto organisations. Dave Chaplin of CEO of IR35 Shield said: “Our survey shows that firms shot themselves in the foot under the new off-payroll rules. They were ill-prepared and ill-informed by a government which was hell bent on its drive towards so-called tax fairness. “The pressure on businesses during the pandemic and mixed messaging fuelled the decisions of firms to issue blanket bans, leading to commercial self-harm.  The bans meant that many firms cut off their ability to hire the best talent, leading to cancelled and delayed projects.” However, Chaplin said that many firms are now realising that the
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

