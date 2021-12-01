AcasLatest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionEmployee communications

Strikes off at Clarks as agreement reached with union

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher JMF News / Alamy Stock Photo
JMF News / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Industrial action has come to an end at shoe manufacturer Clarks after an agreement was reached with the Community union. Warehouse staff at the Westway distribution centre in Street, Somerset have been on strike since October over pay and conditions, claiming that Clarks wants to “fire and rehire” them onto new contracts that would mean a pay cut for long-serving employees. Last month it was reported that the company had called in mediation service Acas to help resolve the dispute. Community has now announced that an agreement has been reached that will see workers’ pay protected. A joint statement from Clarks and Community said: “We are pleased that a resolution has been reached that works in everybody’s interests, protects Community members’ livelihoods, and recognises their loyalty to Clarks. “Following an indicative ballot of Community members it is confirmed that normal working has now resumed. “Community and Clarks express their thanks to Acas for its support and look forward to close co-operation as we move on from the dispute and commit to positive industrial relations in the future.” The relationship between Clarks and Community has not always been so amicable. In November, the union accused Clarks of using agency workers to cover tasks performed by workers who are on strike – a claim denied by the retailer. In October’s strike ballot, 88% of staff voted in favour of industrial action, with some employees fearing they could lose between 15% and 20% of their annual income if forced onto new contracts.
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say...

Amazon workers protest over pay and conditions

GPs threaten industrial action over face-to-face appointments

Flying high: Lawrence Hughes talks to Oven-Ready HR

University staff stage three-day strike over pensions, pay...

Personnel Today Awards 2021 winners: ‘Radical’ partnership scoops...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Employee Experience Award resides...

‘Fire and rehire’: explore alternative options first says...

Kostal v Dunkley: How bypassing collective bargaining can...

Weetabix workers double strike days in ‘fire and...