Asda extends internship support for those with learning disabilities

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Students at Asda’s Colne superstore with the general store manager, Asda Colne community champion and team from local Nelson College Pic: Asda
Asda has extended its internship provision for those with learning disabilities to more than 70 students across 11 UK stores.

The Asda Supported Internship Programme, which offers year-long work experience placements, was introduced to give young people with special educational needs a taste of employment life and workplace culture.

Students enrolled in the scheme get the chance to experience work-based learning every day by taking a full-time study course while based at the store and there is also an employability curriculum.

The course aims to help participants develop work skills and confidence so they can gain employment – either at Asda or elsewhere – after they have finished studying.

Under the programme, Asda will continue to work with with charity DFN Project SEARCH, expanding the scheme beyond the existing Queensferry store to a further 10 locations.

Hayley Tatum MBE, chief people and corporate affairs officer for Asda, said: “We’re delighted to build upon last year’s success with DFN Project SEARCH and promote more accessible pathways into paid employment within retail.

“Last year, we saw just how much value our interns brought to our Queensferry store, our colleagues, and the local community. With 11 stores and over 70 students now involved, we’re continuing to improve our support to young people and ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and experience they need to gain future employment.”

The stores taking part in the scheme are Farnworth Superstore, Sheffield Supercentre, Llandudno Superstore, Tunstall Superstore, Colne Superstore, Blackburn Superstore, Workington Superstore, Nuneaton Superstore, Hull Mount Pleasant Superstore, Derby Supercentre, and Queensferry Supercentre.

Carmel McKeough, interim chief executive of  DFN Project SEARCH, added: “We are thrilled to see Asda expanding their commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities for young people with learning disabilities and autism.

“By increasing the number of stores involved in the programme, Asda is not only changing the lives of more young people but also setting an inspiring example for other businesses and positively impacting the local communities they serve. Together, we are tapping into a wealth of hidden talent, proving that with the right support and opportunity, these young adults can become valuable employees.”

