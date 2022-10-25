Race team health chief named IOSH president-elect

The head of health and safety for a leading Formula One team is set to become the next president-elect of workplace health and safety body IOSH.

Stuart Hughes, currently IOSH vice-president and head of health and safety at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, has 15 years’ experience as an occupational safety and health professional.

He was voted in as president-elect by IOSH members earlier this month, subject to ratification at the body’s AGM in November, and is set to become president a year later.

Hughes has worked for KPMG as a subject matter expert within their sustainability services team, implemented safety management systems for Veolia Environmental Services across their largest European waste contract, and enforced health and safety legislation as an environmental health officer for the City of Westminster and Camden Council.

He said: “I’m really excited about becoming president-elect. I think it’s a great opportunity and a real privilege.

“It’s really important that we as a profession capitalise on the Covid dividend. What I mean by that is there’s a spotlight that’s been put on profession, as we’ve turned into being seen as effective enablers. We need to grow that so society and business understand the value of what occupational safety and health brings. And we need to demonstrate how we have a positive impact on the world.”

One of his main aims will be to inspire a future generation of health and safety leaders, as well as continuing to develop best practice in organisation safety performance.

Lawrence Webb is to become president of the health and safety organsation, taking over from Louise Hosking. Webb has nearly 30 years of experience in health, safety and environmental management and is safety health and environment (SHE) strategy director for the Costain Group, where he oversees the development and implementation of their SHE strategy.

Webb has strived to promote wellbeing and good mental health at work, working with organisations such as Business in The Community.