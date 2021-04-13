Study exposes mental ill health among remote rotational workers

Shutterstock

A study has highlighted the impact remote rotational work can have on mental health, with a significant proportion of staff experiencing a decline in mood and suicidal thoughts.

Some 40% of people in remote rotational work, whether on or offshore, reported having suicidal thoughts some or all of the time, according to the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work report Mental health and the remote rotational workforce.

Nearly three in 10 met the benchmark for clinical depression while on rotation and six in 10 had poorer mental health than would be the norm in the population, falling to three in 10 while off rotation.

Fifty-two per cent reported a decline in mood while on shift, 46% reported higher stress levels, and 48% experienced emotional exhaustion on a weekly basis.

Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, medical director for wellness at the International SOS Foundation, said: “There is an urgent need for increased focus, understanding and strategies to mitigate mental ill health and promote better metal health of the remote rotational workforce. This is highlighted in our survey, which uncovers significantly high levels of critical mental ill health issues, including suicidal thoughts and depression.”

The findings suggested some employers needed to do more to support workers: 23% of respondents said they received no psychological support from their organisation.

Dr Rodriguez-Fernandez said that organisations should have a support programme that encompasses both mental and physical health needs.

The survey found 35% exercised less, 38% slept poorly, and 28% were less able to eat a nutritious diet while working.

Respondents were also asked about the impact the pandemic had had: 65% felt job demands had increased; 56% felt working hours, stress and anxiety had increased, and 23% had more negative physical health problems such as headaches and stomach issues.

Some 200 workers took part in the survey and represented industries including mining, offshore and seafaring. Eighty-one per cent were male and had an average age of 41 years. Ninety-five per cent had no history, or current diagnosis of, any psychological issues.