Study into how pandemic has affected health and wellbeing of OH practitioners

Image: Shutterstock

Occupational health practitioners are being encouraged to take part in research that is aiming to gauge the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the working practices and mental and physical health and wellbeing of those working within the profession.

OH practitioner Debbie Troughton is carrying out the study as part of a master’s degree in public health at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Her aim is to explore the impact of enforced and/or increased working from home on the mental and physical wellbeing of OH practitioners but also the benefits and challenges to wellbeing and practice that have come from a year working from home.

‘While there is much research around the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental and physical wellbeing and specifically of home-workers, I am interested in investigating the impact on occupational health practitioners who are often involved in supporting employees,” Troughton said.

The results of the 10-15-minute anonymised survey are intended to be published in due course.

The survey is open until the end of March and practitioners interested in taking the survey can access it here.