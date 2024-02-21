How to support the mental health of neurodivergent employees

Neurodivergent individuals are more likely to experience a mental health issue, such as anxiety or depression. Lou Campbell explains how organisations can help improve their wellbeing and encourage strategies to regulate mental health.

Neurodiversity is increasingly central to discussions about inclusion and employee support. However, amid the rush to understand neurodivergence, important details are being missed that will impact individuals, their mental health and their ability to engage at work.

In my work as a mental health professional and neurodiversity specialist, I see the intersectionality of neurodivergence and mental health issues on a daily basis, and it is a topic that is frequently underestimated and misunderstood. While autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia and others are not mental health issues, they are significant risk factor for mental health issues, particularly burnout, anxiety disorders, depressive disorder and insomnia.

Mental health issues in neurodivergent employees often begin in the workplace itself, as this is usually set up for neurotypical employees. Everything from the lighting, the sounds, office layout, management style, communication styles and even the interview process can detrimentally impact people with neurodivergence. In a nutshell, simply having to constantly adapt to the norms of a neurotypical workplace puts a massive mental load on neurodivergent staff that so frequently leads to health and wellbeing issues.

The higher instances of mental health issues faced by people with neurodivergence is stark reading – 50% of adults with ADHD and 47% of adults with autism will experience a co-occurring anxiety disorder whilst 70% of adults with ADHD and 40% of adults with autism will also have a co-diagnosis of depression.

To support neurodivergence in the workplace, there needs to be a two-pronged approach. Firstly, organisations must remove the obstacles that adversely impact comfort, engagement and performance for neurodivergent employees. Secondly, there needs to be support and advice to help individuals learn strategies to regulate and manage their own symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Workplace adjustments

To support employees with autism it can be helpful to help reduce sensory overload. Having designated quiet spaces for deep work, providing rooms with natural or lowered lighting and offering noise-cancelling headphones are all steps that can make the working environment more inclusive. Encouraging periods of the day that are Zoom-meeting free can also help reduce overload and boost output.

For employees with ADHD, helping with structure and restlessness reduces the stress that can worsen mental health issues. To aid focus it can be useful to break tasks down into smaller chunks and encourage the “pomodoro” working structure that combines concentrated bursts of work with regular small breaks to reduce lapses in concentration. Similarly, encouraging the use of fidget toys and listening to music can aid concentration and limit distraction.

Organisations also need to think about how they manage and communicate with neurodivergent colleagues. Autistic colleagues can miss implied messages or metaphors, so it is essential that written or verbal communication uses clear and concise language that avoids abstract concepts, euphemism or sarcasm. In managing neurodivergent staff, the needs of the individual should be heard and accommodated as much as possible.

Similar adjustments in communication can support ADHD employees. Again, the requirement is clear and concise language that emphasises what the task is, what they should prioritise and what is the timeframe is for completion. Projects need to be broken down into small chunks with tight deadlines for the ADHD employee to thrive. Again, understanding the individual needs and hearing what accommodations would help them to do their best work is a good approach.

Taking ownership of mental health

There are many helpful strategies that neurodivergent employees can use to regulate their anxiety, depression, improve sleep and enhance overall mental wellbeing. Being able to access specialist neurodivergent counselling support is hugely helpful.

Here are some good overall tips to pass on to employees:

For neurodivergent individuals who are more susceptible to mental health issues, it is essential that they incorporate movement and exercise into their routine.”

Managing unhelpful thinking patterns. Neurodivergent individuals are highly likely to suffer from anxiety. Fuelling that anxiety are “unhelpful thinking patterns” that veer towards negative and highly self-critical interpretations of experience.

A simple but effective practice is reminding yourself “thoughts are not facts” when you feel anxious. This phrase interrupts the spiral of thoughts and puts them in a wider perspective. Grounding techniques can really help reduce the anxiety associated with unhelpful thinking patterns, such as focusing your attention on something sensory like a sound or textured object.

Movement and exercise. Research suggests that between one third and one half of adults in the UK are not active enough for good mental health. For neurodivergent individuals who are more susceptible to mental health issues, it is essential that they incorporate movement and exercise into their routine. Everyday changes such as taking the stairs instead of the lift or getting off a stop earlier on your commute increase your movement. Also, ensure that you take regular screen breaks combined with stretching to reduce overwhelm and burnout.

Getting enough sleep. To enhance the chances of getting good quality sleep begin by reducing screen time. Turning off your screens an hour before bed increases your chances of getting to sleep as does engaging in soothing activities like gentle stretching or having a warm bath. Having a fixed bedtime can also help create a routine that improves sleep quality. But the most important part of being a “good sleeper” is having a strong psychological connection between bed and sleep, which is something poor sleepers can achieve with the support of a neurodivergent counsellor.

Lifestyle changes. For people with autism and ADHD, there are a few changes that can be made that can really help support their mental health, for example ensuring that you drink plenty of water and having a varied diet with lots of fibre and fruits and vegetables. It is also advisable to avoid caffeine and especially alcohol, as there is evidence of higher instances of addiction amongst people with neurodivergence.

A sense of community and belonging. Charities, specialist organisations and forums are all great places to connect, share, learn and to get a sense of belonging that is fundamental to human wellbeing. The combination of an adapted workplace and the connection with these groups can help foster a sense of support and belonging that can aid engagement, productivity and mental wellbeing.