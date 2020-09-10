Survey reveals ‘toxic stew of worry’ created by pandemic

Shutterstock

More than a third (36%) of small business owners say keeping their staff safe during the pandemic is a concern, according to a new poll.

Research conducted by WorkLife, an employee benefits platform, found 32% of organisations said staff were worried about contracting Covid-19 in the workplace.

However, there were several other more pressing worries they had about their employees’ health and wellbeing. Thirty-two per cent said employees were worried about their mental wellbeing; 38% said employees worried about personal finances; 39% said staff were concerned about the health of their loved ones and 42% reported that staff were worried about losing their jobs.

All of these concerns had created a “toxic stew of worry” for employees and business leaders, claimed WorkLife.

Managing director Rob Marshall commented: “Sadly there is no quick fix to end the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While many people are getting back to work, they are worrying about their commute, safety in the workplace and whether they will still have a job by the end of the year.

“Brits do have a tendency to ‘keep calm and carry on’, but this brings the risk of workers ignoring the stresses and worries that could build up to damage their mental health. Because work is the thing that the majority of adults spend most of their waking hours doing, employers are in a unique position to help their employees with any concerns around their mental health.”

Small organisations appeared willing to help their people better manage their mental wellbeing. The survey found 30% offered employee support such as stress management, while 25% wanted to introduce such support within the next six months.

WorkLife said it had integrated the mental wellbeing app Thrive, which has been approved by the NHS, into its platform.