Third of firms say mental health support has improved

Being approachable, available and encouraging team members to talk if they’re having problems

Keeping in regular contact with team members to check how they are coping

Being understanding towards the concerns and needs of staff while they work in new or unexpected ways, such as working from home

Addressing any individual communication preferences such as asking team members if they prefer to talk over the phone, through video meetings or by email

A survey commissioned by Acas found that 36% of senior decision-makers felt their organisation’s provision of support for mental health and wellbeing had either got better by a little or a lot. Half felt their support services had stayed the same, while 9% felt it had worsened by a little or a lot. “The pandemic has been a challenging period for everyone and it’s great to see that over a third of bosses have managed to improve their organisation’s mental health support for their staff,” said Acas chief executive Susan Clews. “However, nearly one in ten employers have seen this support deteriorate so it is important for businesses to invest in the wellbeing of their workers as they open up again. “Acas has good advice and training on how to support and manage mental health and wellbeing at work.” Acas advice for employers on managing mental health during the pandemic includes: