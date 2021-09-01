Third of firms say mental health support has improved

Mental health
One in eight suffering ‘unmanageable’ stress
Study: Wellbeing apps and classes ‘don’t benefit mental health’
Employers don’t consider mental health support fit for modern day
- Being approachable, available and encouraging team members to talk if they’re having problems
- Keeping in regular contact with team members to check how they are coping
- Being understanding towards the concerns and needs of staff while they work in new or unexpected ways, such as working from home
- Addressing any individual communication preferences such as asking team members if they prefer to talk over the phone, through video meetings or by email