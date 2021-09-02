Public opinion backs reduced working hours in Scotland

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The concept of the four-day week, where people do the same job for in fewer hours without a loss of pay, is growing in popularity. Not only among labour market economists but also – and many might suggest, unsurprisingly – among the public. Last week’s confirmation that the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens will enter a power-sharing deal in Holyrood paves the way for an SNP manifesto pledge to establish a £10m fund to allow companies to pilot and explore the benefits of a four-day working week. The SNP aims to learn from such trials to consider a more general shift to a four day working week, “as and when” Scotland gains full control of employment rights, enabling it to “identify additional employment opportunities and assess the economic impact of moving to a four-day week”.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.