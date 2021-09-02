ScotlandBusiness performanceBank holidaysHR strategyLabour market

Public opinion backs reduced working hours in Scotland

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Andrii Zastrozhnov / Shutterstock
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The concept of the four-day week, where people do the same job for in fewer hours without a loss of pay, is growing in popularity. Not only among labour market economists but also – and many might suggest, unsurprisingly – among the public. Last week’s confirmation that the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens will enter a power-sharing deal in Holyrood paves the way for an SNP manifesto pledge to establish a £10m fund to allow companies to pilot and explore the benefits of a four-day working week. The SNP aims to learn from such trials to consider a more general shift to a four day working week, “as and when” Scotland gains full control of employment rights, enabling it to “identify additional employment opportunities and assess the economic impact of moving to a four-day week”. Scotland’s Institute for Public Policy Research has now published research suggesting overwhelming public support north of the border. Nine out of 10 (88%) of working-age people in Scotland would be willing to take part in the shorter working time trial schemes set to be piloted by Scottish government. The Changing Times report finds that a shorter working week – in which workers’ hours are reduced without losing out on any pay – could improve wellbeing and help to narrow gender divides, which would contribute toward realising a “wellbeing economy”. Large-scale trials of
Rob Moss

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Appeal finds indecent image teacher dismissal was fair

No guarantee of extended furlough for devolved nations