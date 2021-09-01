Probationary periodsCoronavirusVaccinationsHybrid workingSelf-isolation

Top 10 HR Questions August 2021: NHS Covid Pass and self-isolation

by XpertHR
by XpertHR The NHS Covid Pass can indicate if someone has been vaccinated. Photo: Personnel Today
The NHS Covid Pass can indicate if someone has been vaccinated. Photo: Personnel Today

The NHS Covid Pass can be used in England as evidence of full vaccination, a negative test or natural immunity. Does the Pass have a role to play in employers' efforts to maintain a Covid-19 secure workplace? While the NHS Covid Pass is not intended to be used in this context, some employers are considering using it to monitor the coronavirus status of the workforce. The number one HR question of the month looks at the potential issues around this. Questions on self-isolation were also popular, following the recent introduction of exemptions from the duty to self-isolate in some circumstances.

The top 10 HR questions in August 2021:

1. Can employers use the NHS Covid Pass to check employees' coronavirus status? 2. Can employers ask employees if they have had a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 3. Must employees who are exempt from the duty to self-isolate still inform their employer if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus? 4. When can an employer demote an employee lawfully? 5. If an employee is advised to self-isolate to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, are they entitled to sick pay? 6.
