Top 10 HR Questions August 2021: NHS Covid Pass and self-isolation

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The NHS Covid Pass can be used in England as evidence of full vaccination, a negative test or natural immunity. Does the Pass have a role to play in employers' efforts to maintain a Covid-19 secure workplace? While the NHS Covid Pass is not intended to be used in this context, some employers are considering using it to monitor the coronavirus status of the workforce. The number one HR question of the month looks at the potential issues around this. Questions on self-isolation were also popular, following the recent introduction of exemptions from the duty to self-isolate in some circumstances.
XpertHR is the UK's most comprehensive online source of legal compliance, good practice and benchmarking information made available to HR professionals as a single subscription service.