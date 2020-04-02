Top 10 HR questions March 2020: Coronavirus

British Airways is expected to furlough around 36,000 staff. Photo: EQRoy / Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic dominated the top 10 most popular FAQs in March.

The coronavirus outbreak is having a big impact on employers and how they manage their workforce.

Employers have been asking about the newly introduced Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and how to furlough staff. Questions about absence and pay are also featured.

The top 10 HR questions in March 2020:

1. What is the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme?

2. If an employee is advised to self-isolate to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, are they entitled to sick pay?

3. Does annual leave accrue during a period of lay-off or furlough?

4. What should an employer do if an employee is concerned about the risk of contracting coronavirus and does not want to attend work?

5. If an employer’s workplace is closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, must it continue to pay employees?

6. How should employers respond if employees are affected by school closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

7. Which employees can be furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme?

8. Do employers have a duty to take special measures to protect those employees who are most at risk if they are exposed to coronavirus?

9. Can an employer require employees to use their annual leave during the coronavirus outbreak?

10. Can an employer that is affected by the coronavirus crisis postpone a new recruit’s start date or withdraw a job offer?

