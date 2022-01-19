Tribunal claims citing health and safety concerns up three-fold

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Some 637 single claims relating to health and safety were lodged with employment tribunals in the 12 months to 31 March 2021, according figures obtained via a freedom of information request by Nockolds Solicitors. This is a 156% increase on the number of cases that cited health and safety concerns in 2019/20 (248). The law firm warned that employers could see a surge in claims following the reintroduction of guidance to work from home where possible last month. It said these guidelines “leave much more room for interpretation” than the guidance introduced during the full national lockdowns in 2020 and early 2021. Government guidance to work from home where possible will end next week, with the Prime Minister today announcing that all 'Plan B' measures will be revoked from 27 January, including the requirement to wear face masks in shops and other crowded spaces. “The [current] guidance [in place until next week] advises employees to work from home if they can but leaves huge wriggle room for employers to argue that in-person working is necessary. This will likely lead to a surge in Covid-related employment disputes on health and safety grounds,” said Gary Smith, a partner at Nockolds.“Many employers are keen to return to face-to-face working and will feel that the curren