Inflation hits 30-year high

Rob Moss Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

The Office for National Statistics data showed that CPI had increased by 0.3 percentage points compared to November, as higher food and energy bills continued to have an impact. The version of the consumer prices index that includes owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.8% in December 2021, up from 4.6% in the 12 months to November. While not a “national statistic”, the retail prices index (RPI) – the measure of inflation which trade unions prefer to reference in pay negotiations – increased to 7.5%, up from 7.1% in November. RPI is now at its highest level since March 1991. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Families are facing a double hit from high inflation and slowing wage growth. They need more help from government. “The chancellor must come forward with a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Working people need stronger rights to bargain for fair pay increases. And families need more help with rising bills through universal credit.” David Collington, principal at professional services consultants Barnett Waddingham, said: “The tide is turning in the UK. With inflation at a 30-year high and wage growth failing to keep up, the cost of living crisis is swiftly becoming the number one priority for employees. Surpassing both political turmoil and Covid concerns, more and more people are now struggling to make ends meet.” Jack Leslie, senior economist at think tank the Resolution Foundation, said: “Rising inflation means that Britain’s cost of living squeeze will continue to get tighter over the coming months, particularly when energy bills jump in April.” He highlighted that periods of sustained inflation over 5% will be a new experience for millennials and Generation Z, and a throwback to older generations who remember the 1980s. “The impact of high inflation in terms of shrinking pay packets is becoming wearily familiar to younger workers, who have already experienced three sustained periods of falling real wages in their short careers,” he said.