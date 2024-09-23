How HR can build a future-ready workforce amid uncertainty

Traditional approaches are failing when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. Gartner’s Dion Love argues that success hinges on mastering skills intelligence, leveraging AI intelligently, driving true DE&I, and reimagining internal mobility.

The tectonic plates of today’s talent management landscape are shifting under the pressure of financial market instability, crippling labour shortages, and competition for in-demand skills. As a result, “attracting and retaining talent” has become the number one priority of CEOs worldwide.

Despite this focus, however, the majority (83%) of HR leaders struggle to find candidates with the right skills. As external hiring becomes ever tougher, the attention of the C-suite is turning towards better leveraging the talent they already have. Businesses urgently need strategies to create a fluid workforce, but only 24% of HR leaders believe their organisations are doing it effectively.

So, what are the major shifts impacting talent management today, and how can HR leaders future-proof against the uncertainty of tomorrow?

Ensuring advanced skills intelligence

Organisations need their talent to be more fluid in order to build, buy and borrow skills flexibly as business conditions evolve. In this context, robust skills intelligence has become a major success factor, but one which is proving unexpectedly resource-intensive.

At present, only 8% of HR leaders believe they have reliable data on the skills their workforce possesses. This poses a significant challenge in terms of understanding current skills needs and preparing for changes in supply and demand. And, at a time of such unprecedented change in the workplace, it’s harder than ever to predict the capabilities that will be required tomorrow.

To manage this shift, HR leaders should take a targeted approach and prioritise investment in skills intelligence for the roles that have a greater impact on the business and then further refine the focus to those roles that are also highly dynamic – those that are subject to the rapid and ongoing evolution in market forces today. Having a more precise understanding of the organisation’s capabilities and needs for these roles allows HR to focus their investments on where they have the greatest impact on business results.

Embracing AI responsibly

The use of AI in the recruitment process is growing, offering automated solutions from advertisement to onboarding and the potential to cut timings from ten to four days.

Looking to the future, there is no doubt that AI is here to stay. By 2028, it has been predicted that 10% of hiring managers will work with an AI Avatar Recruiter to fill roles, up from 1% today. As with any new technology, however, this naturally comes with risks, including an increase in AI-generated candidate profiles.

In preparation, organisations must be fully aware of the potential challenges and prioritise ethics and governance to mitigate the risk of bias.

Doubling down on DE&I

DE&I is vital to talent management. It can also act as an important strategy enabler, bringing talent into the organisation, building cohesive teams, and retaining high-value employees. And the potential is growing, as DE&I becomes more embedded in key business processes and functions.

Bias in talent management processes remains a key challenge, with only 38% of employees believing HR processes are fair. There is a clear need to de-bias job descriptions and recruitment approaches to ensure fairness and expand the candidate pool. Importantly, it’s not enough to just remove degree requirements. The entire job description must be de-biased to include non-degreed candidates.

Technology offers HR leaders vital tools to improve DE&I outcomes. They should identify which processes can be most improved with technology and map these against the tools they have and those they require, considering both impact and cost.

Facilitating internal mobility

With this growing need for talent fluidity comes the demand for enhanced internal mobility to help close the skills gap. Here, talent teams often need to drive a shift in mindset.

Today, only 24% of HR leaders say that their organisation is effective in facilitating internal mobility. It’s a barrier that is felt just as strongly by employees, many of whom wish to stay and progress within their organisation but face difficulties.

Furthermore, a recent Gartner survey found that one in three employees felt they could have a bigger impact in another role in their organisation. However, less than 25% of employees agree that it is easy to change jobs outside their current business unit.

While HR leaders see the opportunity that internal mobility brings for employees, they often miss an important corollary: the personal risks and costs that employees perceive with internal mobility. Rather than focusing solely on the upside potential of internal moves, HR leaders also need to work to reduce the risks that employees see, thereby reducing a critical barrier to internal mobility.

Building fluid talent for the future

In today’s challenging talent landscape, HR leaders must rethink their strategies. In the face of mounting financial instability, labour shortages, and fierce competition, traditional approaches are falling short. Success hinges on mastering skills intelligence, leveraging AI intelligently, driving true DE&I, and reimagining internal mobility.

By preparing for and embracing these shifts, organisations can build a future-ready workforce that’s not just skilled, but diverse and agile – primed to respond to challenges and opportunities.

Gartner’s ReimagineHR conference in London last week heard about the ways that businesses can build that fluidity to prepare their workforce for the future and included a deep-dive into a new talent management tactic called Targeted Fluidity.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs