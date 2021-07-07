Unite seeks urgent talks on face masks to protect workers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Unite is seeking urgent talks over the future of wearing face masks on public transport after calling the government’s decision to end the requirement to wear them as an act of ‘gross negligence’. In particular, the union is seeking talks with London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London chiefs to propose that passengers in the capital should continue to be required to wear masks. Unite represents some 20,000 bus drivers in the capital alone. Unite leaders will argue that with infection rates rising rapidly and with many people who travel on London buses, such as schoolchildren, being unvaccinated, the risk of transmission is reaching a level that is “entirely unacceptable”.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.