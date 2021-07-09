AbsenceBank holidaysEmployee engagementHR strategyLatest News

Euro 2020 bank holiday not ruled out as employers await Monday absence spike

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Boris Johnson, pictured at the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, has not ruled out an additional banmk holiday.
Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Boris Johnson has not ruled out the prospect of an additional bank holiday if England win the Euro 2020 football final this Sunday (11 July). While Downing Street sources have indicated that this Monday would be too short notice for an “emergency” day off, it has been reported that other options are being considered. The prime minister said it would be “tempting fate” to declare a bank holiday this Monday, adding “let’s see what happens”. An official spokesperson added that the government would “set out plans in due course” rather than pre-empt the outcome of the final. The English football team bagged a 2-1 victory in extra time over Denmark this week, securing a place in the final against Italy. More than 100,000 people have already signed a petition calling for an extra bank holiday if England win the tournament. This means the government must consider it for debate in the House of Commons. The petition reads: "Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this. "Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this. "Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

Flexibility reco

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

