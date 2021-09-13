Why employers need to address ‘Covid fatigue’ as part of return to work

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As workplaces manage the gradual return to physical working, employers need to be recognising, and supporting, ‘Covid fatigue’ that may have built up over the past year-and-a-half, both among employees and employers. Brett Hill outlines ways to minimise these pandemic-related feelings of exhaustion and exasperation. Fed up with restrictions, isolation, cancelled holidays, not being able to make plans, everyone has suffered through the pandemic, quite aside from those who have been hit by the virus itself. Add to this the particular challenges for employees and their employers, such as furlough ending, return to work, cancelled orders, and it is not surprising that companies and staff are suffering from ‘Covid fatigue’. Covid fatigue is a phrase we at Towergate Health and Protection have coined to explain the way many of us are currently feeling. It covers the feeling of exhaustion and exasperation from constantly having to keep up with changing regulations and demands brought about by the pandemic. Both employers and employees are likely to currently be suffering the effects of Covid fatigue but this manifests itself in different ways.
Brett Hill is distribution director at insurance firm Towergate Health & Protection.