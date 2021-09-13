EuropeLabour marketLatest NewsSkills shortagesRecruitment & retention

EU jobseeker numbers begin to recover

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

The number of European workers looking for roles in the UK has risen since pandemic restrictions were eased, but remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to jobs database Adzuna. Its analysis of jobseeker traffic for August 2021 showed that the number of people looking for work from Europe was 48% lower than pre-pandemic, but there had been a steady recovery from a low point in April 2020, when searches were down by 79%. In hospitality, Adzuna reported a “small step change” in jobseeking activity from European workers in April and May this year. Job searches during these months for all of Europe were 46% and 47% lower than pre-pandemic levels, while in July they were only 40% lower. Job searches from Spain have seen the strongest recovery, where searches are down by 45.8% but are up from a 65.2% drop in January. Job searches from France are still down by 58.4% compared to 64.7% in January.
Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK job vacancies rose 10% above pre-pandemic levels between April and June, but skills shortages have hit many sectors, with employers having to raise salaries to attract staff. Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "It's been tough going for UK employers looking to hire staff in the first half of this year.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

