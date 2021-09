EU jobseeker numbers begin to recover

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Its analysis of jobseeker traffic for August 2021 showed that the number of people looking for work from Europe was 48% lower than pre-pandemic, but there had been a steady recovery from a low point in April 2020, when searches were down by 79%. In hospitality, Adzuna reported a “small step change” in jobseeking activity from European workers in April and May this year. Job searches during these months for all of Europe were 46% and 47% lower than pre-pandemic levels, while in July they were only 40% lower. Job searches from Spain have seen the strongest recovery, where searches are down by 45.8% but are up from a 65.2% drop in January. Job searches from France are still down by 58.4% compared to 64.7% in January. Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK job vacancies rose 10% above pre-pandemic levels between April and June, but skills shortages have hit many sectors, with employers having to raise salaries to attract staff. Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "It's been tough going for UK employers looking to hire staff in the first half of this year.