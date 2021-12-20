Why workplace health support may need to become more sophisticated in 2022

OH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotionHealthcare cash plansOccupational HealthHealth insurance
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The pandemic has put a spotlight like never before on the value of supporting, and investing in, employee health and wellbeing, argues Christine Husbands. This is potentially good news for occupational health providers, but it may also mean needing to deliver more comprehensive and sophisticated workplace health solutions. Workplace health and wellbeing support will become increasingly comprehensive and sophisticated in 2022. The year the pandemic arrived really took the wind out of employers’ sails but those who already offered comprehensive health and wellbeing support would have felt their investment was very worthwhile, as they were able to immediately look after their employees and demonstrate their duty of care. Fast forward to 2021 and, with health and wellbeing being better understood and appreciated, more employers offered support to staff. We at RedArc therefore predict that 2022 will see an even greater number extend their employee benefits programmes specifically to include health and wellbeing, but that employers will also become more discerning in the quality of support services they offer.
Christine Husbands is managing director of RedArc, a service that provides personal nurse advisers for people experiencing illness, disability, trauma or bereavement.