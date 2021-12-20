OH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotionHealthcare cash plansOccupational HealthHealth insurance

Why workplace health support may need to become more sophisticated in 2022

by Christine Husbands
by Christine Husbands Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The pandemic has put a spotlight like never before on the value of supporting, and investing in, employee health and wellbeing, argues Christine Husbands. This is potentially good news for occupational health providers, but it may also mean needing to deliver more comprehensive and sophisticated workplace health solutions. Workplace health and wellbeing support will become increasingly comprehensive and sophisticated in 2022. The year the pandemic arrived really took the wind out of employers’ sails but those who already offered comprehensive health and wellbeing support would have felt their investment was very worthwhile, as they were able to immediately look after their employees and demonstrate their duty of care. Fast forward to 2021 and, with health and wellbeing being better understood and appreciated, more employers offered support to staff. We at RedArc therefore predict that 2022 will see an even greater number extend their employee benefits programmes specifically to include health and wellbeing, but that employers will also become more discerning in the quality of support services they offer.

First-hand experience

Over the past 12 months, many employers will have had their first taste of how health and wellbeing support can make a tangible difference to individual members of staff while also making practical business sense too. Empowered with this evidence about which areas of their health and wellbeing proposition are most utilised and most effective, employers will be in a really informed position when negotiating new employee benefits contracts in 2022. If there was ever a time to stress-test health and wellbeing support it w
Avatar

Christine Husbands is managing director of RedArc, a service that provides personal nurse advisers for people experiencing illness, disability, trauma or bereavement.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

OH urged to step up support during Covid...

Sickness and pandemic driving more over-50s out of...

Study to gauge impact of home working on...

CPD: The contribution of occupational health to ‘good’...

CPD activities: Understanding the contribution of OH to...

Care sector to get extra OH support under...

Rethinking occupational health for 2022

Four in five employees feel burnt out

Pregnancy: health professionals can provide Covid vaccine reassurance

Eight ways to support bereaved employees