Introduce emergency support to save hospitality, trade bodies plead

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher An almost empty bar in Clapham, London last week
Anna Watson/Alamy Live News
An almost empty bar in Clapham, London last week
Anna Watson/Alamy Live News

Hospitality businesses and trade bodies are calling for the chancellor to introduce emergency support measures as surging Omicron cases impact pubs and restaurants. According to a survey by the Tourism Alliance for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, 51% of businesses in the sector lost more than half their expected revenue in December. Almost six in 10 had experienced at least a 25% cancellation rate, and a quarter said they had no cash reserves to cover the shortfall. Just over a tenth said they were “very likely to fail” and 29% thought they were “quite likely” to go out of business. The alliance comprises members from pubs, restaurants, hotels, holiday operators and visitor attractions, and was asked by DCMS to provide data to the Treasury to make the case for industry support. The government is yet to confirm whether additional restrictions will be introduced in England, but has discouraged people from socialising indoors, leading a number of hospitality bosses to claim there is an “unofficial lockdown” or “lockdown by stealth”. With government guidance in England having returned to work from home where possible, pubs and cafes have also suffered from a sudden drop in commuter business. If there are further restrictions, these could be introduced after Christmas and reports suggest they could be “light touch” controls such as limiting household mixing, curfews and social distancing, which would still impact hospitality businesses heavily. UK cases of the Omicron variant grew by more than 80,000 on Sunday (19 December), a 72% jump on the number of new infections the Sunday before. In London, where mayor Sadiq Khan has announced a major incident, cases are reported to be up by as much a
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

