Introduce emergency support to save hospitality, trade bodies plead

Hospitality businesses and trade bodies are calling for the chancellor to introduce emergency support measures as surging Omicron cases impact pubs and restaurants. According to a survey by the Tourism Alliance for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, 51% of businesses in the sector lost more than half their expected revenue in December. Almost six in 10 had experienced at least a 25% cancellation rate, and a quarter said they had no cash reserves to cover the shortfall. Just over a tenth said they were "very likely to fail" and 29% thought they were "quite likely" to go out of business. The alliance comprises members from pubs, restaurants, hotels, holiday operators and visitor attractions, and was asked by DCMS to provide data to the Treasury to make the case for industry support. The government is yet to confirm whether additional restrictions will be introduced in England, but has discouraged people from socialising indoors, leading a number of hospitality bosses to claim there is an "unofficial lockdown" or "lockdown by stealth".
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.