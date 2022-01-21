Recruiting HR talent: Nick Croucher speaks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Nick Croucher's predictions for the jobs market for those in HR and talent and in particular how the reliance on 'domestic' HR talent has been a real challenge for recruiters operating in a global environment;

How and why HR talent may have benefited more from the global pandemic as opposed to previous crises such as global financial crisis of 2008. Has HR finally got its seat at the table?

How social movements such as Black Lives Matter and others societal changes have encouraged CEOs to lean in closer to their HR teams;

How hybrid working has moved from being a “desire” to being “essential” for candidates seeking a new role;

What HR roles are really in demand right now and what makes a great candidate;

What reallymakes a good recruiter and how recruitment has changed and is much more community focused;

Nick's opinion on the trend to appoint non HR professionals to senior HR positions;

Is there value anymore in having professional HR qualifications such as those from the CIPD considering the significant cost involved?

But what about people in the HR and talent profession? Are we also resigning in droves and joining the great exodus? And if we are, what HR roles are in big demand right now?r is the lead UK partner for global HR search and recruitment firm Frazer Jones. Nick is very much an expert in HR recruitment having been recruiting in the sector since 2007. His focus today is largely on executive and senior HR positions. We cover a fair amount of ground in this interview and if you're looking for a new gig, you'll want to listen to the full episode.