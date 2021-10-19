OH nurses often unable to access OH support themselves

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Hard-pressed occupational health practitioners have been unable to access OH services to protect and support their own mental and physical health and wellbeing during the pandemic, research has suggested. A study of 152 occupational health nurses carried out by OH physician Dr Satish Ranka has highlighted a lack of OH services support for OHNs looking after frontline healthcare workers and for those working within private and public sector organisations. This lack of support meant many OH nurses were being left anxious, worried or feeling low, the study has concluded. More than a third of respondents did not have access to OH services, particularly those participants in the independent (or private) sector. In total, 39% of OHNs working in the independent sector did not have access to OH support. The situation was better in the NHS, although here still 13% did not have access to OH services. In the public sector generally, nearly a quarter (24%) had no access to OH support, rising to 39% of those who worked across both the NHS and independent/private sectors.
Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.