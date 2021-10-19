OH nurses often unable to access OH support themselves

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A study of 152 occupational health nurses carried out by OH physician Dr Satish Ranka has highlighted a lack of OH services support for OHNs looking after frontline healthcare workers and for those working within private and public sector organisations. This lack of support meant many OH nurses were being left anxious, worried or feeling low, the study has concluded. More than a third of respondents did not have access to OH services, particularly those participants in the independent (or private) sector. In total, 39% of OHNs working in the independent sector did not have access to OH support. The situation was better in the NHS, although here still 13% did not have access to OH services. In the public sector generally, nearly a quarter (24%) had no access to OH support, rising to 39% of those who worked across both the NHS and independent/private sectors.This was despite the fact the study also found significant numbers of OHNs were experiencing some form of anxiety and depression-related symptoms because of dealing with the stress and workload pressures of the pandemic. Equally concerning was the finding that less than half of the OHNs who accessed OH services said they found it useful. Yet, OHNs who did have access to OH services were found to be twice as less likely to develop depressive symptoms. “The study findings suggest there may be a causal link between provision of OH services to OHNs and their mental wellbeing. Our study also highlights that access to OH for its own employees is important as it reduces the odds of development of mental health symptoms,” argued Dr Ranka. It also illustrated the importance of expanding OH provision, ideally making access universal, he argu