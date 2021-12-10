StressAnxietyHybrid workingStressMental health conditions

OH urged to step up support during Covid ‘plan B’ measures

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton The return to home working under 'plan B' measures may be difficult for some, SOM has warned
Shutterstock
The return to home working under 'plan B' measures may be difficult for some, SOM has warned
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Occupational health professionals are being urged to be proactive in helping employers make the transition to the government’s ‘plan B’ Covid-19 mitigation measures, especially in terms of supporting employee mental health and offering authoritative guidance and reassurance. The Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has warned that there could be mental health consequences from the re-imposition of some restrictions, especially the return to home working for many and more widely expanded use of face masks. Prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday confirmed a range of new measures for England designed to tackle the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus. These include people working from home if they can from next Monday (13 December), an extension of the legal requirement to wear a face mask in most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas, from today (Friday 10 December), and making the NHS Covid Pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather from next week. SOM argued that OH practitioners should lean on a range of resources, including around mental health support and home working, and promote the ‘Swiss cheese’ model for protection from transmission. This emphasises that no one mitigation is perfect but that several layers combined, for example social distancing, masks, handwashing, testing and tracing, ventilation, and vaccination, all
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Drink, drugs and self-harming – health challenges in...

Care sector to get extra OH support under...

Four in five employees feel burnt out

Eight ways to support bereaved employees

Workload, stress, and casualisation making higher education a...

Burnout and mental ill health rife within universities

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

Four ways to get men to engage with...

What the UK can learn from Portugal’s remote...

Staff fear repercussions if they access wellbeing support