OH urged to step up support during Covid ‘plan B’ measures

on Wednesday confirmed a range of new measures for England designed to tackle the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus. These include people working from home if they can from next Monday (13 December), an extension of the legal requirement to wear a face mask in most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas, from today (Friday 10 December), and making the NHS Covid Pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather from next week. SOM argued that OH practitioners should lean on a range of resources, including around mental health support and home working, and promote the ‘Swiss cheese’ model for protection from transmission.Occupational health professionals are being urged to be proactive in helping employers make the transition to the government’s ‘plan B’ Covid-19 mitigation measures, especially in terms of supporting employee mental health and offering authoritative guidance and reassurance. The Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has warned that there could be mental health consequences from the re-imposition of some restrictions, especially the return to home working for many and more widely expanded use of face masks. Prime minister Boris Johnson