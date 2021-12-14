UK hiring intentions at highest in 30 years

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The recruiter calculates its employment outlook by subtracting the number of companies who plan to reduce staffing levels from those who do plan to recruit. This now sits at +32%, its highest in three decades. Tech companies are driving this rush to hire staff, with almost half of digital businesses planning to increase headcount in the first quarter of 2022. The outlook for IT, tech and telecoms is +49%. Demand for workers in retail and hospitality refuses to abate: these sectors show an outlook of +36% and +47% respectively. In hospitality this is almost double the intention shown in the previous quarter and a 73% increase year on year. The recruitment giant argues that the impact of people moving roles and a reduced candidate pool driven by Brexit means businesses simply cannot keep up with their staffing requirements.Chris Gray, director of ManpowerGroup UK said: “Hiring demand has not been met quarter-on-quarter and so hiring intentions continue to grow. The challenges in recruiting staff in warehousing and logistics have been well documented. “But now we’re seeing growing labour shortages among highly-skilled workers. Those with the in-demand skills hold the power, and have the freedom and flexibility to accept a job that suits their particular needs and expectations. If an opportunity doesn’t suit them, there are plenty more out there.” Demand for tech specialists has been intensified by increased use of technology in our everyday lives, Gray added: “The acceleration of the British busi