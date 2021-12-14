UK hiring intentions at highest in 30 years

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.UK hiring intentions are at a thirty-year high as organisations struggle to fill vacancies, according to ManpowerGroup’s latest Employment Outlook survey. The recruiter calculates its employment outlook by subtracting the number of companies who plan to reduce staffing levels from those who do plan to recruit. This now sits at +32%, its highest in three decades. Tech companies are driving this rush to hire staff, with almost half of digital businesses planning to increase headcount in the first quarter of 2022. The outlook for IT, tech and telecoms is +49%. Demand for workers in retail and hospitality refuses to abate: these sectors show an outlook of +36% and +47% respectively. In hospitality this is almost double the intention shown in the previous quarter and a 73% increase year on year. The recruitment giant argues that the impact of people moving roles and a reduced candidate pool driven by Brexit means businesses simply cannot keep up with their staffing requirements.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.