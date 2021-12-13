Working from homeTestingVaccinationsCoronavirusLatest News

Work from home guidance begins today in England

by Personnel Today
Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock
The Prime Minister warned of a "tidal wave" of the new Omicron coronavirus variant
Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock

Employees in England have been advised to work from home from today (13 December) as the government triggers its plan B coronavirus defence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming” in a televised statement this weekend, urging people to arrange their booster vaccination appointments as soon as possible. The UK’s Covid alert level was raised to four due to the contagious nature of the new variant. Plan B measures require people in England to work from home “if they can” from today, as well as show an NHS Covid pass or recent negative lateral flow test for entry to some venues. Under the measures, announced last Thursday, anyone travelling to the UK also has to take a PCR or lateral flow test no more than 48 hours before their departure, and test within 48 hours of arrival in the UK. Anyone with Covid symptoms, or who tests positive, must self-isolate. Regarding the work from home guidance, Johnson said: “I know this will be hard for many people but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.” The rules changed in Scotland on Saturday (11 December) meaning anyone who lives in a household where someone tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status or negative test. Scottish employees are also recommended to work from home. Welsh employers must allow staff to work from home wherever possible and the rules will now be reviewed weekly rather than every three weeks. In Northern Ireland the
