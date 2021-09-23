Dr Alex George to give keynote at Employee Benefits Live

Employee Benefits Live 2021. ‘A state of mind: Making mental health a positive workplace issue’ will take place on Thursday 7 October, with a focus on identifying opportunities to support employees’ mental health, communicating positive messages and removing stigma, and tailoring support to different demographics. In conversation with Employee Benefits editor Kavitha Sivasubramaniam, the keynote will cover why it is essential that mental health is addressed in the workplace, how the pandemic has changed the role of employers in supporting this, whether they should take responsibility for mental health education, and where it fits into organisations’ wider health and wellbeing policies. George explained that it is “really important” for employers to think about how they can help staff’s work-life balance as they return to work. “There needs to be a positive workplace culture with a top-down, bottom-up approach. It’s about signposting support and recognising what we can do as individuals too. Self-care is vital and can have a significant impact on productivity,” he said. George, who brought accessible and reassuring advice directly from the frontline at Lewisham Hospital throughout the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, uses his social media platforms to campaign for better mental health education for children and to share simple tips for living a healthier and happy life. He is also the author of the Sunday Times Number One Bestseller Live Well Every Day, and presents for ITV’s Lorraine. Sivasubramaniam said: “I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Dr Alex George at Employee Benefits Live next month. Mental health is something he’s incredibly passionate about and he’ll be sharing his views on how employers can help make it a positive workplace issue.” Employee Benefits Live 2021 will take place on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 October 2021 at ExCeL London.In just two weeks’ time, Dr Alex George, TV doctor and government youth mental health ambassador, will be delivering the opening keynote speech about mental health on the second day of