Tips to go to workers, not businesses: UK government will legislate

much-anticipated move, to be announced today, will help about two million people who work at one of the 190,000 businesses in hospitality, leisure and services sectors, where tipping makes up a significant part of workers’ incomes. However, there is still no fixed timetable for the proposals, part of the wider much delayed Employment Bill, with the government saying it will introduce legislation “when parliamentary time allows”. Many hospitality workers – a high proportion of whom are earning the national minimum wage or national living wage – rely on tipping to top up their income. But, said the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis), research had shown that many businesses that added a discretionary service charge onto customer’s bills were keeping part or all of these service charges, instead of passing them onto staff. The legislation will be aimed at ensuring customers know tips are going in full to workers and not to the businesses, many of which are large chains backed by financial institutions. Beis ministers said the rapid move towards a cashless society had “accelerated dodgy tipping practices”, because card payments had made it easier for businesses to keep the funds. About 80% of all UK tipping now happened by card, rather than cash going straight into the pockets of staff, said Beis. Businesses who receive tips by card currently have the choice of whether to keep it or pass it on to workers. Today’s plans will create consistency for those being tipped by cash or card, while ensuring that businesses who already pass on tips fairly aren’t penalised.The government has promised to legislate to make it illegal for employers to withhold tips from workers. Ministers claim the