What went wrong with Arcadia and the leadership style of Philip Green, who Shah (right) compares to Donald Trump

How leadership styles have evolved and the importance of a respectful organisational culture

His views on the increasing number of Private Equity deals for some of the countries leading companies

The perennial issue of executive pay - are business leaders paid too much, too little or about right?



His pursuit and investigation into the Philip Green and his Arcadia empire earned him the prestigious business journalist of the year award at the 2017 Press Awards. His subsequent book 'Damaged Goods', which told the full story of the demise of BHS and Arcadia – the parent of TopShop – and the death of the high street, was published in 2018 and was a Sunday Times bestseller. In this episode we cover:This is a fascinating interview covering a range of contemporary business themes from one of the countries leading business commentators.