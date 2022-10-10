AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsSickness absence management

EAPs ‘overwhelmed’ by demand for mental health support

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A rising tide of employee mental and emotional ill health is threatening to overwhelm employee assistance programme (EAP) providers, potentially transferring demand to already overstretched NHS provision, at least according to one provider of employee mental health support.

A combination of the cost of living crisis and the ongoing mental health fallout from the pandemic is resulting in “unprecedented” levels of mental ill health in the workplace, Wellbeing Partners has said.

Workplace EAP providers overwehlemed with the volume of employees experiencing mental health difficulties, it has warned. This is meaning many employees are having little option but to fall back on NHS mental health provision, which is also overstretched and increasingly difficult to access.

The warning was released to coincide with World Mental Health Day, which takes place today (Monday 10 October).

Lou Campbell, employee counsellor, wellbeing coach and programmes director at Wellbeing Partners, said: “In the past 18 months, the volume of HR professionals seeking an alternative to their overstretched employee assistance providers has increased at an astonishing level.

“Stories of employees being palmed off by their EAP on to an already overwhelmed NHS are something that we hear every day and fatigued HR teams are being called upon to support distraught employees who have nowhere to turn,” he added.

Employee mental health

Nine in 10 want their employer to offer mental health support

Pandemic damaged young people’s confidence and mental health

Demand for mental health support continuing to surge

Workplaces were increasingly turning to specialist counselling support and wellbeing coaching to try to cope with the demand for mental health support, Campbell argued.

“Mental health support is seen by the emerging generation of graduates as an essential part of the working environment. Good mental health support means your organisation can stand out to prospective employees and it increases the chance of retaining staff who might otherwise seek employment elsewhere if they do not feel supported when facing mental health issues,” she said.

The company is urging employers to use World Mental Health Day to reflect on their mental health provision and to work to ensure staff know they can open up about their mental health without being judged or penalised.

“It is in everyone’s interest that these issues are handled professionally and supportively,” Campbell added.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

World Mental Health Day: employers urged to do...

Employers ‘should have bereavement policy as standard’

Nine in 10 want their employer to offer...

CPD: Understanding suicide through occupational health

CPD activities: preventing and responding to suicide

Cost of living crisis taking health toll on...

Four ways to help employees sleep more easy

Sickness absence in transport sector rises 42%

How to minimise employee sickness absence this autumn

Pandemic damaged young people’s confidence and mental health