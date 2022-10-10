Barristers vote to end strike action

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end strike action after accepting a government pay offer of a 15% pay rise.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association were on strike for most of September, following previous industrial action in the summer.

The ballot on the latest pay offer from the government closed at midnight last night (9 October), with 57% voting in favour and 42% against. Industrial action will be suspended from 5pm this evening, the CBA said.

In a statement, it said: “The Criminal Bar Association has a long history of respecting and unifying around the majority vote.

“The criminal justice system remains chronically underfunded. As a democratic organisation, we take our mandate from you.

“Your engagement has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to achieve a strong, sustainable independent criminal bar for the future.”

During the strikes, barristers could not accept new cases or take on work for colleagues. From tomorrow, crown courts will begin hearing cases again as usual.

In London alone, there were 16,000 outstanding cases in crown courts at the end of March, and 73,000 in magistrates courts – with some people waiting up to five years for a court date.

The CBA has not ruled out further strike action if barristers are not happy with the government’s running of the justice system.

It added: “It remains the government’s responsibility to stop the criminal justice system tipping over the cliff edge. Barristers should not have to fight so hard again to bring this responsibility back home to government.

“Barristers should not again have to endure working all hours to ensure that cases are brought to Courts whilst government pares criminal legal aid fees to the bone. The offer from the government is an overdue start. Its acceptance by barristers is on the basis that it is implemented.

“Otherwise, the CBA will ballot again to lift the suspension of action.”

