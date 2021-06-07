Exclusive: ‘Home, hybrid, hub’ is the future for Lloyds Banking Group

As 21 June, the government’s intended date to ease restrictions approaches, Lloyds Banking Group has shared how it will be adopting a ‘home, hybrid, hub’ model of working, taking into account what it has learned over the course of the pandemic about how people work most effectively.

In an exclusive interview with Personnel Today, group people and property director Matt Sinnott explains how the financial services group, which includes brands such as Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows, will use this summer as an opportunity to evaluate how it can use new technologies, office space and meeting facilities more effectively.

“Home, hybrid or hub will be our mantra around this,” he says. “That’s how we think we will be able to [allow] people to operate most effectively.”

Sinnott says this approach aligns with Lloyds Banking Group’s purpose of “Helping Britain Recover”, as well as its proactive attitude to safeguarding the mental health and wellbeing of colleagues.

Some 80% of Lloyds Banking Group staff who are currently working from home would like to continue to do so to a large extent. Younger colleagues have been just as keen to embrace hybrid and remote working as other groups, despite the widely-held view that younger staff want to return to working mainly in an office.

Nine out of 10 line managers also think their teams have been equally or more productive while working in different ways over the past year.

Watch the full interview with Matt Sinnott above.