Face-to-face work still best for opening up about mental health

More than a quarter of full-time employees (27%) say the physical workplace remains the best space to speak about, and get support for, mental health.

Despite the rise of remote and hybrid working since the pandemic, many employees still felt that being able to chat face-to-face with colleagues was one of the best ways to get help with their mental health, according to the poll.

The survey of 5,000 people was carried out to coincide with Time to Talk Day, which took place yesterday (2 February).

The workplace came in ahead of local cafes (21%), the pub (17%), the gym (17%) or libraries (9%).

Two-thirds of the retirees surveyed (65%) said they never made space to speak about mental health. This compared to a quarter (26%) of full-time employees surveyed and a third (31%) of part-time employees.

People in full-time employment were also more likely to deem conversations about wellbeing to be important. A total of 82% said it was important to speak about mental health, compared to 77% of the general population.

The research was carried out by Mind, the Co-op, Rethink Mental Illness in England, See Me with SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in Scotland, Inspire and Change Your Mind in Northern Ireland and Time to Change Wales.

The cost of poor mental health to UK employers has been estimated to be between £53bn and £56bn, according to Deloitte’s Mental Health and Employers Report published in 2022. Presenteeism, or not performing at our best because of ill health, made up the majority of this.

Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: “It’s vital we make space in the day for a conversation about mental health. Yet so many of us are finding that looking after our mental health has taken a back seat.

“Worryingly we fear stigma if we speak up, we can no longer afford to access the things or places that keep us mentally well, or we don’t want to be a burden on others. We know that talking about our mental health and listening to others about their experiences can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to,” she added.

Nick Speight, Co-op people director, said: “With the cost of living crisis, and the ongoing impacts from the pandemic, it’s never been more important for us to be able to talk about how we’re feeling.

“Our research shows one in four find work the best space to help them to speak about their mental health, highlighting the vital role of employers supporting their colleagues, and getting behind activity like Time to Talk Day to help kickstart conversations.”