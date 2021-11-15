Gender pay gapGenderEthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversity

Pandemic influenced gender pay gap reporting and results, says PwC

by Jo Faragher
The gender pay gap narrowed very slightly among companies who reported for 2020/21, with those companies reporting in the latter half of this year influencing overall trends.  Consulting firm PwC's review of figures submitted this year – when the deadline was extended to 5 October – showed that there was a decline in the average median figure reported, from 14.2% in 2017/18 to 13.1% for 2020/21. The year-on-year decline was minimal, however, representing only 0.2% decrease on the 13.3% average reported in 2019/20. Over half (56%) of the 8,633 companies who reported in October witnessed a reduction in their mean pay gap, while 53% saw a decrease in the mean bonus gap. Overall, 41% of companies reported an increase in their gender pay gap, while 3% remained static. The majority who did report a decrease saw a change between +5% / -5%. But PwC, whose analysis is based on companies that have reported consistently since gender pay gap reporting became a requirement in 2018, said that changes to the reporting deadline due to the pandemic had had a “significant impact” on the disclosure rate. Gender pay gap reporting was initially suspended for 2019/20 results at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and a further six-month suspension was announced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission in February this year. Just under 25% of companies reported prior to 5 April 2021, which would have been the deadline in a ‘normal’ reporting year, while the number of companies reporting by 5 October was around 80% of those reporting in 2018/19. PwC also found that early analysis of the fi
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

