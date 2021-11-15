Pandemic influenced gender pay gap reporting and results, says PwC

figures submitted this year – when the deadline was extended to 5 October – showed that there was a decline in the average median figure reported, from 14.2% in 2017/18 to 13.1% for 2020/21. The year-on-year decline was minimal, however, representing only 0.2% decrease on the 13.3% average reported in 2019/20. Over half (56%) of the 8,633 companies who reported in October witnessed a reduction in their mean pay gap, while 53% saw a decrease in the mean bonus gap. Overall, 41% of companies reported an increase in their gender pay gap, while 3% remained static. The majority who did report a decrease saw a change between +5% / -5%. But PwC, whose analysis is based on companies that have reported consistently since gender pay gap reporting became a requirement in 2018, said that changes to the reporting deadline due to the pandemic had had a “significant impact” on the disclosure rate.The gender pay gap narrowed very slightly among companies who reported for 2020/21, with those companies reporting in the latter half of this year influencing overall trends. Consulting firm PwC's review of