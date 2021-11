CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to increase

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The HR body said that 27% of organisations expected “hard-to-fill” vacancies to increase over that period, while almost half report already having vacancies they’re struggling to fill. Forty-seven per cent said they would increase pay in a bid to attract recruits. The proportion of organisations saying they had hard-to-fill vacancies jumped from 39% in the previous quarter to 47% in the three months up to the end of September. The sectors experiencing the toughest recruitment challenges are construction, healthcare, public administration and defence, the CIPD said. Almost three-quarters (71%) of employers planned to recruit in the three months to December 2021– reflecting the highest level of positive hiring intentions since the onset of the pandemic. Despite expectations that the end of the government’s furlough scheme might lead to widespread job losses, only one in 10 planned to make redundancies, down from 13% in the previous quarter.In response to skills shortages, employers deployed a range of tactics, the CIPD found. Almost half raised wages (47%), while 44% tried to upskill staff, 27% hired more apprentices and said they improved job quality. The CIPD has called for the government to extend its Youth Mobility Scheme with a temporary job mobility scheme for young EU nationals. The Youth Mobility Visa currently allows young adults from participating territories to spend up to