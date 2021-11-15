CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to increase

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.One in four employers will experience recruitment difficulties in the next six months, according to the CIPD’s latest Labour Market Outlook. The HR body said that 27% of organisations expected “hard-to-fill” vacancies to increase over that period, while almost half report already having vacancies they’re struggling to fill. Forty-seven per cent said they would increase pay in a bid to attract recruits. The proportion of organisations saying they had hard-to-fill vacancies jumped from 39% in the previous quarter to 47% in the three months up to the end of September. The sectors experiencing the toughest recruitment challenges are construction, healthcare, public administration and defence, the CIPD said. Almost three-quarters (71%) of employers planned to recruit in the three months to December 2021– reflecting the highest level of positive hiring intentions since the onset of the pandemic. Despite expectations that the end of the government’s furlough scheme might lead to widespread job losses, only one in 10 planned to make redundancies, down from 13% in the previous quarter.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.