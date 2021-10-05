EthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversityRecruitment & retention

Lewis Hamilton launches scheme to boost black STEM teachers

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber DPPI Media / Alamy Stock Photo
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a scheme to boost the number of black teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. The two-year programme is the first partnership announced by Hamilton’s Mission 44 charity, which seeks to improve opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The project aims to support the recruitment and training of 150 black STEM teachers in schools that serve disadvantaged communities in England. It will be delivered in partnership with education charity Teach First and will trial a range of approaches to recruitment. The Hamilton Commission report, published earlier this year, found that only 2% of teachers in England are from black backgrounds, out of a teaching population of around 500,000. Almost half of schools in the country have no black, Asian or minority ethnic teachers at all. Only 1.1% of teachers are black African, compared with a 2.1% representation in the working-age population. Seven-time world champion Hamilton said: “We know representation and role models are important across all aspects of society, but especially when it comes to supporting young people's development.” He said the initial two-year programme is hoped to “create a framework the wider education industry can implement”. The recruitment of more black STEM teachers was one of the recommendations made in the Hamilton Commission report. It said: “T
