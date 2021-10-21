Government under pressure to reintroduce home working mandate

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Although health secretary Sajid Javid has said the government was not considering reintroducing restrictions yet, rising hospitalisations and daily positive tests have prompted organisations that represent healthcare workers to warn that the NHS risks becoming overwhelmed if action is not taken soon. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said it did not agree with the decision not to trigger ‘plan B’ – which could include the return of government advice to work from home where possible and the mandatory wearing of face masks in some settings. Prior to Javid’s press conference, the NHS Confederation called for the work from home mandate to be reintroduced. “The message from health leaders is clear – it is better to act now, rather than regret it later,” said Taylor. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association – which represents doctors – said it was “wilfully negligent” of the government not to be taking any further action to reduce the spread of Covid-19. “Only last week two select committees found the UK was an international outlier when it came to public health policy during this crisis. We are rapidly approaching a position where, yet again, the government is delaying for too long, and equivocating over taking action. This is the time to learn the lessons of the past and act fast, or else we will face far more extreme measures later,” he said.