Police reform: Will the Casey inquiry lead to cultural change?

will lead an independent review into culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police. Commissioner Cressida Dick has promised that Baroness Casey will “ask the difficult questions” to get to the heart of that culture and propose how it can be turned around. Some believe the Met should have gone further. Nazir Afal, former chief crown prosecutor for north-west England, has argued there should be a full judicial inquiry into why an officer such as Couzens could continue to serve.Baroness Louise Casey is to lead a review into culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police. With public trust in police nationally at an all-time low, what questions should she ask and what measures are likely to elicit change? When the Metropolitan Police recently advised women – fearing for their safety after the murder of Sarah Everard as she was walking home – to flag down a bus or demand identification if an officer approaches them, it was described as laughable. Public trust in those working for the police, and not just in London, is at a low. Numerous stories about police have emerged before and since the conviction of serving officer Wayne Couzens for the murder, including reports of WhatsApp threads sharing offensive and sexist content, of harassment complaints being ignored, and a general culture where sexism and misogyny is not challenged. Last week it was announced that Baroness Louise Casey