More than half of employees working unpaid hours daily

More than half of employees in UK organisations are working additional unpaid hours every day, according to data from salary survey company Cendex. It found that 53% of staff report doing more than their contracted hours, with a quarter (24%) of employers blaming the pandemic and remote working causing a blur between home and work lives.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.