Guidance encourages mental health training for managers

poor mental health costs employers £42-45bn each year in staff absence and underperformance. This is an increase of 16% on the cost estimated in its 2017 report. NICE and PHE’s Mental wellbeing at work guidance is under consultation and a finalised version is set to be published in March 2022. It updates guidance that was last issued in 2009. The drat guidance says that mental health training for managers should cover:Employers should give managers mental health training to enable them to facilitate conversations that help address wellbeing concerns, health bodies have said. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Public Health England (PHE) have issued draft guidance that urges organisations to offer training that equips managers with the knowledge, tools, skills and resources to improve awareness of mental wellbeing at work. It says organisations should also look to improve employees understanding of and engagement in organisational decisions, and improve communication between managers and the employees that report into them. Last year, Deloitte found that
- how to have a conversation about mental wellbeing with an employee
- information about mental wellbeing
- how to identify early warning signs of poor mental wellbeing
- resources on mental wellbeing
- awareness of the stigma associated with poor mental wellbeing
- ongoing monitoring of mental wellbeing in the workplace.
