Guidance encourages mental health training for managers

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The guidance says training should enable managers to have conversations about employees' mental health
The guidance says training should enable managers to have conversations about employees' mental health
Employers should give managers mental health training to enable them to facilitate conversations that help address wellbeing concerns, health bodies have said. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Public Health England (PHE) have issued draft guidance that urges organisations to offer training that equips managers with the knowledge, tools, skills and resources to improve awareness of mental wellbeing at work. It says organisations should also look to improve employees understanding of and engagement in organisational decisions, and improve communication between managers and the employees that report into them. Last year, Deloitte found that poor mental health costs employers £42-45bn each year in staff absence and underperformance. This is an increase of 16% on the cost estimated in its 2017 report. NICE and PHE’s Mental wellbeing at work guidance is under consultation and a finalised version is set to be published in March 2022. It updates guidance that was last issued in 2009. The drat guidance says that mental health training for managers should cover:
  • how to have a conversation about mental wellbeing with an employee
  • information about mental wellbeing
  • how to identify early warning signs of poor mental wellbeing
  • resources on mental wellbeing
  • awareness of the stigma associated with poor mental wellbeing
  • ongoing monitoring of mental wellbeing in the workplace.
It suggests that all employers should give managers time away from their usual duties to attend training, and allow managers to make any necessary adjustments to workload or work intensity for their employees.

Mental wellbeing

Majority don’t think employer supports mental health well

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

