Three-quarters worried about labour shortages

Three-quarters of UK businesses are concerned about the impact of labour shortages, according to CBI and Pertemps' annual survey. Almost nine in 10 organisations plan to recruit permanent staff this year, while almost half (46%) believe they will recruit more people this year than last. Just 9% expect lower levels of recruitment this year. But access to skills and the ability to move workers across the EU ranked top of employers' current concerns, according to the report, now in its 24th year. Seventy-seven percent of businesses said skills shortages were an issue, while 69% were worried about the lack of freedom of movement across the EU. Ranking the three factors most important to labour market competitiveness, 89% said finding enough staff with the right skills. Others cited a flexible labour market (47%) and a healthy workforce (35%). More than two-thirds (68%) of employers plan to increase pay in line with or above inflation – the highest rebound in pay intentions since this question was first asked as part of the survey in 2009.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.