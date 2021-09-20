BrexitBusiness performanceJob creation and lossesLabour marketLatest News

Three-quarters worried about labour shortages

Three-quarters of UK businesses are concerned about the impact of labour shortages, according to CBI and Pertemps’ annual survey. Almost nine in 10 organisations plan to recruit permanent staff this year, while almost half (46%) believe they will recruit more people this year than last. Just 9% expect lower levels of recruitment this year. But access to skills and the ability to move workers across the EU ranked top of employers’ current concerns, according to the report, now in its 24th year. Seventy-seven percent of businesses said skills shortages were an issue, while 69% were worried about the lack of freedom of movement across the EU. Ranking the three factors most important to labour market competitiveness, 89% said finding enough staff with the right skills. Others cited a flexible labour market (47%) and a healthy workforce (35%). More than two-thirds (68%) of employers plan to increase pay in line with or above inflation – the highest rebound in pay intentions since this question was first asked as part of the survey in 2009. In terms of working location and patterns, 76% said they expected hybrid working patterns to increase, while 40% thought full-time remote working would increase. Fifty-eight per cent foresee “informal flexibility” going forward. But Matthew Fell, the CBI’s chief policy director, said investment in training to address labour shortages did “little to ease the pressure firms are facing now”. “From logistics to hospitality, firms are feeling strain across the whole economy, and expect this to continue not just for two months but two years,” he said. “Immediately reviewing and updating the Shortage Occupation List so that firms can temporarily fill the most significant vacancies would provide businesses with some breathing room. “In the longer-term, skills policies should help w
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

