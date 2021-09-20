Ashurst commits to five-year diversity targets

- 40% women, 40% men and 20% flexible (women, men or non-binary persons) representation at partnership and senior business services leader level
- 4% of LGBT+ representation at partnership and senior business services leader level
- 15% of partners and senior business services leaders to be ethnically diverse, of whom 6% will be black (UK only)
- At least 35% of trainees each year to be ethnically diverse, of whom 13% will be black (UK only), and
- 30% of legal and business services staff to be ethnically diverse, of whom 13% will be black (UK only)
Personnel Today works with People in Law to create content that advances people management across the legal sector. Find out moreGlobal managing partner Paul Jenkins explained that since Ashurst set its gender targets in 2018 the firm had significantly improved the gender balance of promotions to partnership (increasing from 58% to 78%), the proportion of females in legal leadership roles (increasing from 23% to 30%, including 50% of the executive team now being female) and business services leaders (increasing from 38% to 61%). “We have, however, far more to do. The IDB Action Plan helps us make tangible progress towards our goal of