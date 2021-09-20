Ashurst commits to five-year diversity targets

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

40% women, 40% men and 20% flexible (women, men or non-binary persons) representation at partnership and senior business services leader level

4% of LGBT+ representation at partnership and senior business services leader level

15% of partners and senior business services leaders to be ethnically diverse, of whom 6% will be black (UK only)

At least 35% of trainees each year to be ethnically diverse, of whom 13% will be black (UK only), and

30% of legal and business services staff to be ethnically diverse, of whom 13% will be black (UK only)

The law firm's action plan sets out overarching priorities and practical steps it will take to improve IDB at the firm by 2026. The new targets comprise:“Delivering on our commitment to inclusion, diversity and belonging is a key strategic priority for the firm and setting targets drives the change we all want to achieve,” said Karen Davies, global chair at Ashurst. “Creating an inclusive environment for all of our people is critical and our new targets are a key step in achieving that and will provide a clear focus for us all to work together to accelerate change in our firm.”

Global managing partner Paul Jenkins explained that since Ashurst set its gender targets in 2018 the firm had significantly improved the gender balance of promotions to partnership (increasing from 58% to 78%), the proportion of females in legal leadership roles (increasing from 23% to 30%, including 50% of the executive team now being female) and business services leaders (increasing from 38% to 61%). “We have, however, far more to do. The IDB Action Plan helps us make tangible progress towards our goal of