Nursery worker dismissed while pregnant was discriminated against

the tribunal’s judgment says. “This was in the context of comments from the respondent’s managers about whether the claimant should, or wanted to, keep the baby and other negative inferences which were made.A nursery employee who was dismissed at the height of the pandemic was discriminated against because she was pregnant, an employment tribunal has found. Ms Topping was made redundant from Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesdon, Lancashire, shortly after announcing her pregnancy. No other employees lost their jobs at the time. Topping started working at the nursery in February 2020 and a few weeks later told her line manager, Ms Costello, that she was pregnant. Topping’s evidence to the Manchester employment tribunal suggested that the owner of the nursery, Ms Mercer, was disappointed by the news. Costello allegedly said that Mercer would “come round to it” and other comments were allegedly made about whether Topping would keep the baby and about the baby’s father. As the pandemic worsened in March 2020, Topping began to question whether she, as a pregnant woman, should be self-isolating. It was decided that she should take sick leave and would be paid Statutory Sick Pay. She was called back to the workplace on 24 March to a meeting where the company announced it would have to reduce staff hours because fewer children were coming to the nursery. Topping was told that the company could not guarantee anything beyond 20 working hours per week and although she was already off work, she was asked to sign a contract that would reduce her hours from 37 hours to 20 hours per week. She was also incorrectly told that she might have to pay back any wages paid to her via the furlough scheme. “The claimant was presented with Hobson’s Choice, between signing the document or quite possibly having no job,”