Latest NewsJob creation and losses

Sky to close call centres cutting 2,000 jobs

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Philip Openshaw/Shutterstock
Philip Openshaw/Shutterstock

Three Sky call centres in the north of England are to be closed and another two reduced in size, with around 2,000 job cuts.

The changes, announced to staff yesterday, will affect around 7% of the media and telecoms company’s UK workforce, and are subject to consultation.

Three of Sky’s 10 call centres – Leeds, Sheffield and Stockport – will close, with offices in Newcastle and Dunfermline scaled back.

Job losses

More than 300 jobs at risk as Morrisons closes cafés and counters

Civil service cuts will see 10,000 jobs go, says Reeves

Up to 10,000 university jobs under threat, fears union

The company, which was acquired by US media giant Comcast in 2018, cited changing customer preferences and declining call volumes.

A survey of 10,000 customers found they wanted flexibility in how they contacted the company, with most people preferring digital access for day-to-day tasks such as paying a bill or making changes to their contract.

Sky plans to invest in “advanced digital services” to replace phone contact services and a state-of-the-art centre of excellence in Livingston, near Edinburgh, as part of a transformation “to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service”.

A spokesman for Sky said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler, and more digital customer service. Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7. This is about building a future-ready Sky that continues to put our customers and their needs first.”

Sky receives around 25 million calls from its customers across Europe each year, but this is expected to reduce by a third over the coming few years

In January 2024, Sky announced it was cutting around 1,000 jobs, with a significant number of engineering roles affected.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in telecommunications on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in telecommunications

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

You may also like

Spring Statement: no relief on employers’ tax hikes

HR and businesses respond to Spring Statement

More than 300 jobs at risk as Morrisons...

Civil service cuts will see 10,000 jobs go,...

UK is only advanced economy where economic inactivity...

ONS data: Wage growth and job vacancies stabilise

Santander branch closures put 750 jobs at risk

UK jobs market stabilising, new data suggests

Jobs market ‘in recession territory’, says think tank

NHS England to halve workforce and save at...